June 15: Delphi killings suspect has bail hearing. Daniel Penny indicted in Jordan Neely chokehold death.

This image provided by Indiana State Police shows Richard Matthew Allen. Indiana authorities have arrested the man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. (Indiana State Police via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This image provided by Indiana State Police shows Richard Matthew Allen. Indiana authorities have arrested the man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. (Indiana State Police via AP)

FILE – Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct, May 12, 2023, in New York. Penny, the man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold, has been indicted by a grand jury, an expected procedural step that will allow the criminal case to continue. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Anthony Weiner says Trump is “doing anything possible to create a diversion” from the indictment and accusations of mishandling government documents. (Photo: NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

McCartney described AI technology as “kind of scary but exciting,” adding: “We will just have to see where that leads.”

FILE – Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ in London, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” Paul McCartney said Tuesday, June 13, 2023. McCartney, 80, told the BBC that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back.” (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will be at the White House to give a speech on “protecting consumers from hidden junk fees.”

🔴 NATO will meet considering a long-term support package for Ukraine.

🔴 The fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV awards gala, taking place online this year due to an ongoing writers strike, recognizes excellence in nonfiction and reality programming.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.