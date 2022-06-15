June 15: Primaries prove Trump’s influence still strong. Love triangle murder suspect may be using sister’s name.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. After vote to impeach Trump, Rice loses S.C. House seat
2. Cyclist love triangle suspect could be using sister’s name
3. Congress approves heightened security for Supreme Court justices
4. Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
📱 [Trending] this morning
Yellowstone National Park closed, homes destroyed after historic flooding
You might need to change your summer vacation plans.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Closing arguments start in Bill Cosby civil trial.
🔴 Kevin Spacey appears in UK court on sexual assault charges.
🔴 Abortions rise in U.S. between 2017 and 2020.
