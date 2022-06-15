June 15: Primaries prove Trump’s influence still strong. Love triangle murder suspect may be using sister’s name.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Floodwaters inundated property along the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River near Bridger, Mont, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. After vote to impeach Trump, Rice loses S.C. House seat

FILE – Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., questions IRS commissioner Charles Rettig during a hearing of the Oversight Subcommittee about the 2022 tax filing season, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 17, 2022. Rice faces a half-dozen Republican challengers as he seeks the nomination for his sixth term.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

2. Cyclist love triangle suspect could be using sister’s name

Deputy Brandon Filla of the U.S. Marshals urged Kaitlin Armstrong, above, to turn herself in. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

3. Congress approves heightened security for Supreme Court justices

Security fences and Supreme Court police wrap around the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

4. Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers

Attendees arrive at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Yellowstone National Park closed, homes destroyed after historic flooding

You might need to change your summer vacation plans.

Yellowstone National Park closed, homes destroyed after historic flooding

You might need to change your summer vacation plans.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Closing arguments start in Bill Cosby civil trial.

🔴 Kevin Spacey appears in UK court on sexual assault charges.

🔴 Abortions rise in U.S. between 2017 and 2020.

