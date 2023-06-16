June 16: Texas town devastated by tornado, at least three dead. UPS may strike by Aug. 1.

Good morning! It’s Friday June 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Texas tornado: At least three dead, dozens more injured
2. UPS strike threatens supply chain disruptions
3. AI going to destroy humanity? Tech CEOs fear possibility
4. Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger requests indictment pause
📱 [Trending] this morning
EXPERT: WHALE ATTACKS ‘MAY NOT BE DRIVEN BY AGGRESSION’
Experts suggest that the whales’ actions may not be driven by aggression but rather a form of play behavior.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Beijing, where he will meet with senior Chinese officials to discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication.
🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet a group of political leaders from Africa who are visiting the region in an attempt to broker a peace deal with Russia.
🔴 President Biden will kick off his re-election campaign in the swing state of Pennsylvania.
