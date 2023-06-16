June 16: Texas town devastated by tornado, at least three dead. UPS may strike by Aug. 1.

Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado struck the town. (AP Photo/David Erickson)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Lawmakers vote on the Artificial Intelligence act Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal — including controversial amendments on facial recognition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is seen at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Experts suggest that the whales’ actions may not be driven by aggression but rather a form of play behavior.

In this photo provided by Michael Pierson, an unusually large group of killer whales was spotted off the coast of San Francisco on May 7, 2023. (Michael Pierson/Oceanic Society via AP)

🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Beijing, where he will meet with senior Chinese officials to discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication.

🔴 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet a group of political leaders from Africa who are visiting the region in an attempt to broker a peace deal with Russia.

🔴 President Biden will kick off his re-election campaign in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

