June 17: Assange ordered extradited to U.S. to face spying charges. Two dead in Alabama church shooting.

Good morning! It’s Friday June 17, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
For Black Americans, this date is tremendously important, so why isn’t it a holiday?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Bank of Japan expected to buck global trend, keep low interest rates.
🔴 European heat wave drives Britons to beaches to cool off.
🔴 75th men’s College World Series begins in Omaha.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.