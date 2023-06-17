June 17: Justice Department says Minneapolis PD engaged in discriminatory policing. Pride pushback raises questions of corporate sincerity.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Attorney General Merrick Garland talks about a Department of Justice report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination during a news conference, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. The two-year probe found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, poses at her apartment in New York on May 26, 2023, to promote her podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” (AP Photo/John Carucci)

File – A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Bowers, a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jewish people, was found guilty, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

An unidentified object is photographed near a California military base.

🔴 President Joe Biden, now officially running for reelection, attends his first 2024 campaign event — a political rally hosted by union members in Philadelphia.

🔴 The 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games begin with an opening ceremony in Berlin.

🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets a group of political leaders from Africa who are visiting the region in an attempt to broker peace in Ukraine.

