June 17: Justice Department says Minneapolis PD engaged in discriminatory policing. Pride pushback raises questions of corporate sincerity.

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DOJ: Minneapolis PD engaged in discriminatory policing
2. Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin wants to ‘move on’ after conviction
3. Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
4. Pride pushback raises questions of corporate sincerity
📱 [Trending] this morning
REP. BURCHETT PUSHING FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY ON UFO SIGHTINGS
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden, now officially running for reelection, attends his first 2024 campaign event — a political rally hosted by union members in Philadelphia.
🔴 The 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games begin with an opening ceremony in Berlin.
🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets a group of political leaders from Africa who are visiting the region in an attempt to broker peace in Ukraine.
