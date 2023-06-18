June 18: Biden holds campaign rally in Philly. Psychedelics may have helped rescue kids from the Amazon

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Stanage: “There is clearly an appetite for celebrity candidates generally. And there is also an appetite very clearly for candidates other than the two frontrunners.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Beijing amid growing U.S.-China tensions.
🔴 The U.S. Open golf championship concludes day four.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.