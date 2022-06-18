June 18: Father of American prisoner in Ukraine speaks, 9/11 victims criticize pro golfers

FILE – Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Father of third American missing in Ukraine speaks out

2. 50 members of US terrorist watch list encountered at border

Contaminated effluent from Mexico coming across border wall east of Nogales, Arizona. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

3. Families of 9/11 victims criticize golfers’ LIV involvement

FILE – Phil Mickelson walks off the 14th green after missing a birdie putt during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.

4. Worried about vaccinating your kids? This doctor has answers

LONG-LOST SISTERS REUNITED THANKS TO DNA TEST

Two women born in the 1960s learned they were long-lost sisters thanks to a DNA test.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Memphis.

🔴 NASA is conducting a dress rehearsal for a moon rocket launch.

🔴 The US Open golf tournament and NHL Stanley Cup Finals continue.

