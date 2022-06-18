June 18: Father of American prisoner in Ukraine speaks, 9/11 victims criticize pro golfers

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Father of third American missing in Ukraine speaks out
2. 50 members of US terrorist watch list encountered at border
3. Families of 9/11 victims criticize golfers’ LIV involvement
4. Worried about vaccinating your kids? This doctor has answers
📱 [Trending] this morning
LONG-LOST SISTERS REUNITED THANKS TO DNA TEST
Two women born in the 1960s learned they were long-lost sisters thanks to a DNA test.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will attend a rally in Memphis.
🔴 NASA is conducting a dress rehearsal for a moon rocket launch.
🔴 The US Open golf tournament and NHL Stanley Cup Finals continue.
