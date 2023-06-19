June 19: Juneteenth celebrated nationwide. Blinken, Xi hold historic meeting.

Good morning! It’s Monday, June 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Blinken meets Xi in bid to ease soaring US-China tensions
2. Americans celebrate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
3. Trump, DeSantis’ jabs go below the belt as GOP field fills up
4. 22 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Chicago-area Juneteenth gathering
📱 [Trending] this morning
Meet AI Ashley, Portland’s new artificial intelligence DJ
A Portland radio station is launching a first-of-its-kind AI radio personality named AI Ashley.
Ashley “Z” Elzinga, the voice behind AI Ashley, joined “NewsNation Prime” to share her story, saying developing the technology was an extensive process.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Americans celebrate Juneteenth on Monday, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
🔴 President Biden attends a campaign fundraiser in California.
🔴 Secretary of State Anthony Blinken continues his trip to China and the UK.
