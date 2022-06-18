June 19: Uvalde officers had a shot but declined to take it, and irresistible force meets immovable object when President Joe Biden’s optimism runs into mounting challenges

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 2 Uvalde officers passed up chance to shoot school gunman
2. Retired general: Captured Americans ‘complicate’ U.S. efforts with Ukraine
3. Montana governor under fire for trip to Italy during flood at home
4. Officials: Search on for 4 who broke out of Virginia prison camp
📱 [Trending] this morning
A CONTRAST IN TONES
President Joe Biden’s optimism is smashing right up against a host of mounting political challenges.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Today, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
🔴 Father’s Day pays tribute to “the old man” with cookouts, calls and signs of caring.
🔴 It’s the final day of the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
