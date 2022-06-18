June 19: Uvalde officers had a shot but declined to take it, and irresistible force meets immovable object when President Joe Biden’s optimism runs into mounting challenges

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 2 Uvalde officers passed up chance to shoot school gunman

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden drive past a memorial site in the town square of Uvalde set up for those killed in the school mass shooting, on their way to Robb Elementary School, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

2. Retired general: Captured Americans ‘complicate’ U.S. efforts with Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers ride a self-propelled artillery vehicle Gvozdika in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

3. Montana governor under fire for trip to Italy during flood at home

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 6: Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

4. Officials: Search on for 4 who broke out of Virginia prison camp

Credit: Getty Images

📱 [Trending] this morning

A CONTRAST IN TONES

President Joe Biden’s optimism is smashing right up against a host of mounting political challenges.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, May 6, 2022. As the challenges confronting Biden intensify, his predictions of a rosy political future for the Democratic Party are growing bolder. The assessments, delivered in speeches, fundraisers and conversations with friends and allies, seem at odds with a country that he acknowledged this week was “really, really down,” burdened by a pandemic, surging gas prices and spiking inflation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Today, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

🔴 Father’s Day pays tribute to “the old man” with cookouts, calls and signs of caring.

🔴 It’s the final day of the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022