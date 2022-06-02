June 2: Mass shooting in Tulsa leaves 5 dead. Depp/Heard lawsuit ends with awards to both parties.

FILE – Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, center, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) sent cease-and-desist letters earlier this month to multiple chapels, saying they had to comply by the end of May, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 5 dead, including gunman, in Tulsa hospital shooting

(Courtesy Tulsa Police Department)

2. US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter, which she was able to find in her destroyed house in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelinska just returned to her home town after escaping war to find out she is homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

3. Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)

4. Family of Chicago girls missing 21 years not giving up hope

📱 [Trending] this morning

Crackdown on Elvis-themed weddings has chapels all shook up

People wanting to get hitched by the King are out of luck for now.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Meteorologists keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico with possible TS Alex forming.

🔴 It’s Warriors vs. Celtics as NBA Finals begin.

🔴 LeVar Burton hosts Scripps National Spelling Bee finals.

