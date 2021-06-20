☀ June 20: Tropical Storm Claudette brings flooding to Gulf Coast, Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🌧️Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
2️⃣🏆Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus
3️⃣🚑6 critically injured after truck drives over group of bicyclists in Arizona; suspect shot
4️⃣💉‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
📱 [Trending] this morning
WATCH: 30-foot whale shark surprises fisherman: ‘Biggest I’ve ever seen in the Gulf’
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. Open Golf concludes 2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship concludes * Last year’s tournament was rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue, if necessary NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue if necessary, with Atlanta Hawks (5) @ Philadelphia 76ers (1) in the Eastern Conference and Los Angeles Clippers (4) @ Utah Jazz (1) in the Western Conference
