☀ June 20: Tropical Storm Claudette brings flooding to Gulf Coast, Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

A man takes a photo of waves crashing into what once was a dock for a ferry that transported people from Bay St. Louis to Pass Christian, Miss., as a tropical system moves toward the Mississippi Coast on Friday, June 18, 2021. Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The poorly organized disturbance was located Friday morning about 255 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🌧️Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast

2️⃣🏆Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member guides a mock group of athletes to Tokyo’s National Stadium via the warm-up track during Tokyo 2020 opening and closing ceremonies transport operations simulation media tour in Tokyo early Sunday, June 20, 2021. Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympics Games simulated transporting mock athletes and stakeholders across the city in buses early on Sunday in preparation for COVID-19 appropriate travel during the games. (Philip Fong/Pool Photo via AP)

3️⃣🚑6 critically injured after truck drives over group of bicyclists in Arizona; suspect shot

4️⃣💉‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire

WATCH: 30-foot whale shark surprises fisherman: ‘Biggest I’ve ever seen in the Gulf’

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. Open Golf concludes 2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship concludes * Last year’s tournament was rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue, if necessary NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue if necessary, with Atlanta Hawks (5) @ Philadelphia 76ers (1) in the Eastern Conference and Los Angeles Clippers (4) @ Utah Jazz (1) in the Western Conference

