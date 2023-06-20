June 20: Search continues for missing Titanic tour sub. Biden to meet AI experts, talk safety.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, speaks to the media, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Boston. A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland and that the search is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FILE – This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE – Sotero Cirilo stands near the tent where he sleeps next to other homeless people in the Queens borough of New York on April 14, 2021. The City Council unanimously approved a “Homeless Bill of Rights” in April 2023 that would make New York the first big U.S. city to establish an explicit right to sleep in at least some public places. If Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, allows the measure to become law, it could be a notable departure for the city — which has for years sent police and sanitation crews to clear homeless encampments as they arise. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The chatbot replicates the influencer’s personality, mannerisms and voice so followers can feel like they are speaking with the real person.

Credit: @cutiecaryn via Twitter

🔴 President Joe Biden, now officially running for reelection, makes a campaign fundraising trip to California.

🔴 Paris Men’s Fashion Week gets underway with designs by Kidill, Burc Akyol, Études and Louis Vuitton.

🔴 The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, selected by a panel of more than 1,000 international dining experts, are announced at an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain.

