June 20: Search continues for missing Titanic tour sub. Biden to meet AI experts, talk safety.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The chatbot replicates the influencer’s personality, mannerisms and voice so followers can feel like they are speaking with the real person.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden, now officially running for reelection, makes a campaign fundraising trip to California.
🔴 Paris Men’s Fashion Week gets underway with designs by Kidill, Burc Akyol, Études and Louis Vuitton.
🔴 The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, selected by a panel of more than 1,000 international dining experts, are announced at an awards ceremony in Valencia, Spain.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.