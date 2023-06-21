June 21: Missing sub has less than 24 hours of air left. John Durham to testify before House panel.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Prosecutors said Doerman, 32, admitted to planning the killings for months.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s the Summer Solstice — for those of us in the northern hemisphere, the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer.
🔴 President Joe Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in advance of Thursday’s official state visit.
🔴 New York City hosts the fifth annual Criminal Queerness Festival, showcasing queer and trans artists from countries that criminalize or censor LGBTQ+ communities.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.