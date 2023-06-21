June 21: Missing sub has less than 24 hours of air left. John Durham to testify before House panel.

Updated:

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Missing sub near Titanic has less than 24 hours of air left

2. John Durham to testify before House Judiciary Committee

Special Counsel John Durham, left, leaves a closed hearing of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Hunter Biden leaves after President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

3. Ozempic-related ER visits spike; experts warn of side effects

Boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Ozempic was originally approved by the FDA to treat people with Type 2 diabetes- who risk serious health consequences without medication. In recent months, there has been a spike in demand for Ozempic, or semaglutide, due to its weight loss benefits, which has led to shortages. Some doctors prescribe Ozempic off-label to treat obesity. (Photo illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

4. El Paso not letting guard down despite drop in migrant encounters

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National Guard to enter into El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. U.S. authorities say an 8-year-old girl died Wednesday, May 17, in Border Patrol custody, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The Border Patrol had 28,717 people in custody on May 10, the day before pandemic-related asylum restrictions expired, which was double from two weeks earlier, according to a court filing. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

POLICE: OHIO MAN SHOT HIS 3 SONS ‘EXECUTION-STYLE’

Prosecutors said Doerman, 32, admitted to planning the killings for months.

This undated photo released by the Clermont County Sheriff's Office shows Chad Doerman. Doerman, who is accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Monroe Township, Ohio, admitted to planning the killings and lined them up before executing them with a rifle, prosecutors said Friday. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office via AP)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 It’s the Summer Solstice — for those of us in the northern hemisphere, the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer.

🔴 President Joe Biden welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in advance of Thursday’s official state visit.

🔴 New York City hosts the fifth annual Criminal Queerness Festival, showcasing queer and trans artists from countries that criminalize or censor LGBTQ+ communities.

