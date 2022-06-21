June 21: Security heightened as SCOTUS rulings loom, Uvalde police had rifles earlier than known

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Report: Police at school had rifles earlier than known
2. Security heightened as SCOTUS abortion ruling looms
3. What to watch in Tuesday’s primary, runoff elections
4. Travelers face flight delays, cancellations for fifth day
📱 [Trending] this morning
New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break
The feds haven’t given up on solving one of the greatest escapes of all time.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Summer solstice brings longest daylight period of the year.
🔴 Closing arguments begin in another Theranos fraud trial.
🔴 COVID-19 deaths stay low despite surge.
