June 21: Security heightened as SCOTUS rulings loom, Uvalde police had rifles earlier than known

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Report: Police at school had rifles earlier than known

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2. Security heightened as SCOTUS abortion ruling looms

FILE – The U.S. Supreme Court is seen behind a fence who stands around the building on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices and another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

3. What to watch in Tuesday’s primary, runoff elections

FILE – Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s state primary in Huntsville, Ala., May 24, 2022. Brooks is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

4. Travelers face flight delays, cancellations for fifth day

FILE – Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New evidence in 60-year-old Alcatraz prison break

The feds haven’t given up on solving one of the greatest escapes of all time.

Alcatraz inmate age progressions

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Summer solstice brings longest daylight period of the year.

🔴 Closing arguments begin in another Theranos fraud trial.

🔴 COVID-19 deaths stay low despite surge.

