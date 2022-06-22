June 22: Biden calls for federal gas tax moratorium, Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Biden calls for federal gas tax moratorium
2. Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill
3. Jan. 6 panel focuses on Trump’s pressure on elected officials
4. Public safety chief: Uvalde police response ‘abject failure’
📱 [Trending] this morning
PETITO, LAUNDRIE LAWSUIT FACES TEST IN COURT WEDNESDAY
The lawsuit from the family of Gabby Petito against her boyfriend’s family has a trial date set for next summer, but if it doesn’t survive a Wednesday challenge, a jury may never hear it.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Federal Reserve’s Powell testifies to Senate Banking Committee.
🔴 U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden judicial picks.
🔴 Child Vaccinations begin at Northwell Health in New York.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.