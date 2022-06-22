June 22: Biden calls for federal gas tax moratorium, Senators reach bipartisan compromise on gun violence bill

Gabby and Brian photo off the internet.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony, June 13, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden will make his first trip to the Middle East next month with visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022, urging Congress to pass gun legislation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A video exhibit is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE – People visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 2, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in a school shooting. A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at the Texas elementary school is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The lawsuit from the family of Gabby Petito against her boyfriend’s family has a trial date set for next summer, but if it doesn’t survive a Wednesday challenge, a jury may never hear it.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie photo off the internet.

🔴 Federal Reserve’s Powell testifies to Senate Banking Committee.

🔴 U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Biden judicial picks.

🔴 Child Vaccinations begin at Northwell Health in New York.

