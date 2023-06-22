June 22: Rescue crews continue search for Titan as air dwindles. Indian PM Modi visits White House.
📱 [Trending] this morning
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told NewsNation on Wednesday that the hearing is likely going to be bipartisan-led and in her home state.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The National Transportation Safety Board holds a hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of its inquiry into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway train carrying toxic materials.
🔴 SpaceX is set to launch the next set of StarLink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base.
🔴 The CDC’s advisory committee will meet to discuss vaccine recommendations.
