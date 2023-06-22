June 22: Rescue crews continue search for Titan as air dwindles. Indian PM Modi visits White House.

Updated:

In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Rescue crews continue Titan search, though oxygen may have run out

2. White House to host Indian Prime Minister Modi

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House for a private dinner, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
3. Identities of George Santos bond backers to be revealed

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

4. Alito responds to allegations of ethical violations

Associate Justice Samuel Alito participates in the swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secreaty Mark Esper in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

LUNA: LAWMAKERS AIM TO HAVE ‘BIPARTISAN’ UFO HEARING IN JULY

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida told NewsNation on Wednesday that the hearing is likely going to be bipartisan-led and in her home state.

FILE – An unidentified flyiing object tracked by the U.S. military.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The National Transportation Safety Board holds a hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, as part of its inquiry into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway train carrying toxic materials.

🔴 SpaceX is set to launch the next set of StarLink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

🔴 The CDC’s advisory committee will meet to discuss vaccine recommendations.

