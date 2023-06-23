June 23: Navy may have detected Titan implosion. Women more ‘dissatisfied’ with abortion policy 1 year after Dobbs.

FILE – In this image released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP, File)

FILE – People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022. One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded a five-decade-old right to abortion, prompting a seismic shift in debates about politics, values, freedom and fairness. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

This combination of 2023 photos shows, from left, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. “There is a segment of the white evangelical populace, they’re looking for a way to distance themselves with the deal with the devil they made in 2016″ in supporting Trump, said the Rev. Joel Bowman Sr. of Louisville, Kentucky, who was among several Black pastors who left the SBC in 2021 in dismay over what they saw as a racial backlash in a denomination that had once formally repented of its forebears’ racism. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Meg Kinnard)

FILE — U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., May 10, 2023. The two people who bailed Santos out of federal custody have been revealed to be his father and his aunt, a detail the Republican fought to keep secret as he faces criminal charges and swirling questions about his finances. Gercino dos Santos Jr. and Elma Preven were named in a court filing on Thursday, June 22, 2023, as the co-signers of Santos’ $500,000 bond. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig. File)

Officers noted Stormy was “sweet in nature” even with a butter knife lodged 1.5 inches in her head.

Cody Davis, Image courtesy Garvin County Jail

🔴 The Focus 2030 summit, where world leaders and diplomats are discussing climate change, the debt crisis and international taxation, will conclude in Paris.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with abortion rights groups ahead of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

🔴 The Arctic Monkeys will open the main music program of the 2023 Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England.

