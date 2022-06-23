June 23: President Biden gets blame for inflation, NewsNation poll finds

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. NewsNation poll: President Biden gets blame for inflation
2. Employees favor work-from-home to fight gas prices
3. Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on inflation, abortion and Jan. 6
4. Uvalde school police chief placed on leave
LAUNDRIE LAWYER: ‘NO REGRETS’ ABOUT HANDLING OF PETITO CASE
During an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” the lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s family said he had “no regrets” about his handing of the Gabby Petito case.
🔴 White House, refiners to summit on high fuel costs
🔴 New research looks at U.S. emissions of climate-warming methane
🔴 Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator testifies in Congress
