June 24: More charges against Trump, and a ruling on guns from SCOTUS

1️. Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation
2. Officials say Trump hounded DOJ to pursue false claims
3. States cannot require cause to open carry weapons: SCOTUS
4. NewsNation poll: President Biden’s approval remains low
NO DRIVING AMBITION TO GET TO THE OFFICE
Americans want a national requirement for work-from-home policies, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday.
🔴 The Supreme Court releases rulings today, possibly including a Roe v. Wade decision.
🔴 Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” with Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, opens in theaters.
🔴 “Loot,” a 10-part comedy series starring Maya Rudolph, debuts on Apple TV+.
