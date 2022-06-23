June 24: More charges against Trump, and a ruling on guns from SCOTUS

Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Attorney General, left, and Richard Donoghue, former acting Deputy Attorney General, arrive as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Good morning! It’s Friday June 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation

File photo: Employee Gorety Mejia takes down a HK MP5 for a customer at Full Armor Firearms store in Houston, Texas on June 17, 2021. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

2. Officials say Trump hounded DOJ to pursue false claims

3. States cannot require cause to open carry weapons: SCOTUS

UNRELATED FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

4. NewsNation poll: President Biden’s approval remains low

President Joe Biden (Credit: AP)

NO DRIVING AMBITION TO GET TO THE OFFICE

Americans want a national requirement for work-from-home policies, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Supreme Court releases rulings today, possibly including a Roe v. Wade decision.

🔴 Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” with Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, opens in theaters.

🔴 “Loot,” a 10-part comedy series starring Maya Rudolph, debuts on Apple TV+.

