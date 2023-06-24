June 24: Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to defend Russia. EPA works to reassure East Palestine residents.

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to defend Russia

In this grab taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, June 23, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outspoken millionaire head of the private military contractor Wagner, speaks during his interview at an unspecified location. Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor, assailed the Russian military top brass, accusing it of downplaying the threat posed by the Ukrainian counteroffensive. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
2. EPA: Air safe by Ohio derailment, denying independent tests

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

3. SCOTUS allows Biden deportation policy to take effect

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. The Supreme Court on Thursday, Jun 15, 2023, has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices rejected a broad attack from Republican-led states and white families who argued that the system is based on race. The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
4. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The vessel imploded while submerged, and all aboard are believe to have died. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

CANNIBAL CRICKETS SWARM NEVADA TOWN, GO VIRAL ONLINE

One resident’s video of the cricket swarm went viral on TikTok.

Mormon crickets make their way over a Jersey barrier during the migration of Mormon crickets Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Spring Creek, Nev. Outbreaks of Mormon crickets, which are native to the Great Basin and Intermountain West, have been recorded throughout history across the west, from Nevada and Montana to Idaho, Utah and Oregon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

🔴 The first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will be marked with speeches and rallies by abortion rights supporters in the nation’s capital, among other places.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will speak to evangelical conservatives at the Faith and Freedom “Road to Majority” Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

🔴 Major League Baseball is coming to London for the second time, as British fans get a chance to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play against the Chicago Cubs.

