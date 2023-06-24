June 24: Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to defend Russia. EPA works to reassure East Palestine residents.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Saturday June 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
One resident’s video of the cricket swarm went viral on TikTok.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will be marked with speeches and rallies by abortion rights supporters in the nation’s capital, among other places.
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will speak to evangelical conservatives at the Faith and Freedom “Road to Majority” Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.
🔴 Major League Baseball is coming to London for the second time, as British fans get a chance to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play against the Chicago Cubs.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.