June 25: The Supreme Court makes its ruling on Roe v. Wade, and Congress passes a gun violence bill

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Supreme Court removes federal protection for abortion
2. With Roe overturned, which states have trigger laws to ban abortion?
3. Congress sends gun violence compromise to Biden
4. Migrant caravan in southern Mexico demands transportation to border
📱 [Trending] this morning
NOTEBOOK EMERGES IN PETITO CASE
The Laundrie family’s lawyer has released Brian Laundrie’s notebook, which reportedly contains his confession.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Protests continue in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
🔴 The Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft attempts a reboost while docked with the ISS.
🔴 The Tennessee Lottery 250, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, takes place at the Nashville Speedway.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.