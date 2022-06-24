June 25: The Supreme Court makes its ruling on Roe v. Wade, and Congress passes a gun violence bill

Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. – The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life. The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Supreme Court removes federal protection for abortion

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: Abortion-rights and Anti-Abortion rights activists fill first street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

2. With Roe overturned, which states have trigger laws to ban abortion?

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

3. Congress sends gun violence compromise to Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and other lawmakers, speaks about the gun violence bill at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4. Migrant caravan in southern Mexico demands transportation to border

Central American migrants moving in a caravan towards the United States, descend from a truck to be taken to a shelter, in the outskirts of Zapotlanejo, Jalisco state, Mexico on November 11, 2018. – The United States embarked Friday on a policy of automatically rejecting asylum claims of people who cross the Mexican border illegally in a bid to deter Central American migrants and force Mexico to handle them. (Photo credit should read ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

NOTEBOOK EMERGES IN PETITO CASE

The Laundrie family’s lawyer has released Brian Laundrie’s notebook, which reportedly contains his confession.

🔴 Protests continue in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

🔴 The Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft attempts a reboost while docked with the ISS.

🔴 The Tennessee Lottery 250, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, takes place at the Nashville Speedway.

