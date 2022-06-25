June 26: Advocates on both sides gear up for the post-Roe world; a new approach to fighting crime; and hooked by a fishy tale.

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol during a protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to effectively end Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court’s landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

2. Fighting crime by checking buildings, not suspects

View of the Kansas City, Missouri, skyline.

3. Growing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric causing rise in suicides, advocates say

Controversy over the teen’s speech comes amid Florida’s recent passage of the Parental Rights in Education law, or what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. (Photo courtesy: Project Pride)

4. What is in the bipartisan gun bill signed by Biden?

President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

📱 ‘A PRETY EXTRAORDINARY EVENT’

WRITER WHO GOT LEAKED ROE OPINION SAYS IT COULD HAPPEN AGAIN

Josh Gerstein of Politico told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert this may not be the last of the SCOTUS leaks.

Josh Gerstein of Politico

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden is in German for the G7 conference. Russia will be discussed.

🔴 The Lightning hosts the Avalanche in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals from Tampa.

🔴 The Black Entertainment Television Awards are held in LA, with Doja Cat, Silk Sonic nominated.

