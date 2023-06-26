June 26: Blinken says Prigozhin’s rebellion shows ‘cracks’ in Russia. Michigan township resists Chinese-owned battery factory.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Angus King are introducing legislation that aims to have the U.S. train the Mexican military to fight against Mexican drug cartels. Under the “Partners Act,” the Department of Defense would create a pilot program to bring Mexican troops to the U.S. for training on how to combat Mexican drug cartels.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden is expected to announce a plan to bring high speed internet to every American home and small business.
🔴 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to roll out his border security plan Monday.
