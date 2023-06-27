June 27: Is Wagner revolt the ‘beginning of the end’ for Putin, Ukraine? Prosecutors seek death penalty for Kohberger

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
What if treating obesity could be as easy as popping an effective pill?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 June’s Consumer Confidence Index numbers will be released by the Conference Board.
🔴 Gustav Klimt’s “Dame mit Fächer” (“Lady with Fan”), worth an estimated 65 million pounds, will be auctioned at Sotheby’s in London.
🔴 Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump will both campaign in New Hampshire, an early primary state in next year’s presidential election.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.