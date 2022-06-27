June 27: Pregnancy centers vandalized, abortion pill bans loom in wake of SCOTUS ruling

Good morning! It’s Monday June 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Supreme Court could issue rulings and act on pending appeals.
🔴 ‘Off the charts’ chemical shortages hit U.S. farms.
🔴 U.S. banks announce plans for dividends and buybacks.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.