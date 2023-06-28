June 28: RFK Jr. town hall comes to NewsNation Wednesday. Chicago breathes world’s worst air thanks to wildfires.

FILE – Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. How to watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s town hall on NewsNation

2. Idaho killings: Crews remove belongings from King Road house

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger is set to hear arguments Friday, June 9, over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
3. Chicago air world’s worst as wildfire smoke hits

A person walks on Montrose Beach as buildings behind the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
4. Migrants in limbo at border go days without food, water

Migrants stand along the banks of the Rio Grande at the southern U.S. border near Eagle Pass, Texas. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

FORMER NAVY PILOT APPLAUDS RUBIO’S COMMENTS ON UFO CLAIMS

Lt. Ryan Graves was an active duty pilot who was the first to testify to Congress about his experience with UFOs.

In an image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Federal Reserve Board will release results from its annual bank stress test, created to ensure that banks have adequate capital to absorb losses.

🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department will issue its monthly Advance Economic Indicators Report.

🔴 The Institute for Economics and Peace will launch an annual “Global Peace Index,” ranking countries by militarization, armed conflict and security.

