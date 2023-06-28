June 28: RFK Jr. town hall comes to NewsNation Wednesday. Chicago breathes world’s worst air thanks to wildfires.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. How to watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s town hall on NewsNation
2. Idaho killings: Crews remove belongings from King Road house
3. Chicago air world’s worst as wildfire smoke hits
4. Migrants in limbo at border go days without food, water
📱 [Trending] this morning
FORMER NAVY PILOT APPLAUDS RUBIO’S COMMENTS ON UFO CLAIMS
Lt. Ryan Graves was an active duty pilot who was the first to testify to Congress about his experience with UFOs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Reserve Board will release results from its annual bank stress test, created to ensure that banks have adequate capital to absorb losses.
🔴 The U.S. Commerce Department will issue its monthly Advance Economic Indicators Report.
🔴 The Institute for Economics and Peace will launch an annual “Global Peace Index,” ranking countries by militarization, armed conflict and security.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.