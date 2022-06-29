June 29: Ex-White House aide testifies at Jan. 6 hearing, and Boy Scout recounts giving first aid after Amtrak derailment.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Laura Cavanaugh / Getty)

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Sanderson sisters are officially back. Disney+ dropped the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” giving fans a look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy.

Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters for Disney’s upcoming “Hocus Pocus” sequel. (Buena Vista Pictures/Andrew Cooper)

🔴 The Supreme Court will decide today if it will uphold Biden v. Texas, former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

🔴 The White House will ship thousands of vaccine doses to states as the nation tries to halt a growing monkeypox outbreak.

🔴 The FDA has approved gloves for first responders designed to protect them while handling fentanyl.

