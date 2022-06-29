June 29: Ex-White House aide testifies at Jan. 6 hearing, and Boy Scout recounts giving first aid after Amtrak derailment.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Aide: Trump lunged at security detail to get to Capitol on Jan. 6
2. Exclusive: Boy Scout Isaac Berken on Amtrak crash
3. Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years in Epstein sex abuse case
4. At least 51 migrants dead after authorities discover abandoned trailer
📱 [Trending] this morning
DISNEY+ RELEASES ‘HOCUS POCUS 2’ TRAILER
The Sanderson sisters are officially back. Disney+ dropped the first teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” giving fans a look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 comedy.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Supreme Court will decide today if it will uphold Biden v. Texas, former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.
🔴 The White House will ship thousands of vaccine doses to states as the nation tries to halt a growing monkeypox outbreak.
🔴 The FDA has approved gloves for first responders designed to protect them while handling fentanyl.
