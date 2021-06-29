☀ June 29: 150 still missing in Florida building collapse and big headaches facing summer travelers

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Florida building collapse: 11th death confirmed, 150 people missing
2️⃣✈️ 3,000 airline cancellations Monday, numbers show big headaches facing summer travelers
3️⃣🚴♂️ Injuries continue to pile up at Tour de France and some are calling for changes
4️⃣🌡️ Triple-digit heatwave cracks pavement, knocks out power across Portland
📱 [Trending] this morning
Aunt Jemima no more! Pearl Milling Company heading out to retailers
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visit Wisconsin to discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework The $1.2 trillion Framework includes ‘investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate’, and follows final agreement between President Biden and bipartisan senators last week.
🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference finals continue NBA Playoffs Conference Finals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Atlanta Hawks (5) in the Eastern Conference * Milwaukee lead series 2-1, following wins in Games 2 and 3
