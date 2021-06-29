☀ June 29: 150 still missing in Florida building collapse and big headaches facing summer travelers

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Good morning! It's Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 28: A Southwest Airlines jet lands at Midway International Airport on January 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

🔴 President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visit Wisconsin to discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework The $1.2 trillion Framework includes ‘investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate’, and follows final agreement between President Biden and bipartisan senators last week.

🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference finals continue NBA Playoffs Conference Finals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Atlanta Hawks (5) in the Eastern Conference * Milwaukee lead series 2-1, following wins in Games 2 and 3

