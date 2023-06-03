June 3: Biden addresses bipartisan debt ceiling deal. Here’s when you’ll neel to start repaying student loans.

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Crisis averted’: Biden addresses bipartisan debt ceiling deal
2. When will you need to start repaying your student loans?
3. Walmart closes more locations; dollar stores in demand
4. ‘Extremely toxic’: Lori Vallow’s ex-best friend sheds light on tragic case
📱 [Trending] this morning
IDAHO MURDERS: WARRANTS SOUGHT SNAPCHAT DATA FROM JUNE 2022
Kohberger stands accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Half a dozen GOP presidential candidates are expected to attend the 2023 “Roast and Ride” event in Des Moines, Iowa.
🔴 The NHL Stanley Cup final begins, pitting the Florida Panthers against the Vegas Golden Knights.
🔴 U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III addresses the International Institute for Strategic Studies Asia Security Summit in Singapore.
