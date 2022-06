Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Courtesy TDCJ)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In a prime-time address Biden spoke on the need for Congress to pass gun control legislation following a wave of mass shootings including the killing of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Daniel Brown, left, senior hurricane specialist, and hurricane specialist Lisa Bucci track the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks with his stuff as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the east as “indescribably difficult.” The “Russian army is trying to squeeze at least some result” by concentrating its attacks there, he said in a Saturday night video address. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

If there was ever a team pretty much the whole world could get behind, it’s this one.

🔴 Three shot, killed outside Iowa church.

🔴 It’s a good summer to be a teen looking for your first job.

🔴 Coal pile slides, kills 2 at power plant.

