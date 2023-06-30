June 30: SCOTUS decision on student loans may arrive. Dangerous heat grips much of southern US

Good morning! It’s Friday June 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. SCOTUS decision on student loan forgiveness could come Friday
2. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swath of southern US faces heat wave
3. Could psychedelics become a bipartisan issue?
4. ‘I know it’s him’: Victim of accused serial rapist speaks
📱 [Trending] this morning
SEARCH FOR MISSING IOWA TV ANCHOR CONTINUES AFTER 28 YEARS
Replace this text with a quick description of the story.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Patrick Crusius is scheduled to be sentenced for killing 23 people and injuring 23 others when he attacked a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3, 2019.
🔴 A court hearing is scheduled for Rep. George Santos, charged with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public money and lying to Congress.
🔴 Netflix’s first pop-up restaurant, opening in Los Angeles, will offer up food featured on “Iron Chef” and the streaming service’s other cooking shows.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.