June 30: Supreme Court takes up last two cases. Mother pushing stroller shot, killed in NYC.

1️. Texas to deploy ‘strike teams’ following migrant deaths
2. Exclusive: Former associate says ‘we know the names’ in Epstein eight
3. Immigration, environment at stake at Supreme Court
4. Mother pushing stroller fatally shot on NYC’s Upper East Side
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Stanley Cup delivered to wrong home
We’ve all gotten misdelivered mail before, but this was something very different.
🔴 July 4 travel ramps up across country.
🔴 Tropical system brings flooding rain to Texas, Louisiana.
🔴 Sept. 11 victims’ families plan protest at first U.S. LIV tournament.
