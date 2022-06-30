June 30: Supreme Court takes up last two cases. Mother pushing stroller shot, killed in NYC.

Stanley Cup shows up at wrong house (Photo credit: Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko)

Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with former Jeffrey Epstein associate Christina Oxenberg about the discussions she had with Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, including talk of secret recordings involving some famous people.

FILE – Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

New York NYPD Police car with sirens at day on street

We’ve all gotten misdelivered mail before, but this was something very different.

