June 30: Supreme Court takes up last two cases. Mother pushing stroller shot, killed in NYC.

Stanley Cup shows up at wrong house (Photo credit: Kit Karbler and Dmitri Rudenko)

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Texas to deploy ‘strike teams’ following migrant deaths

Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2. Exclusive: Former associate says ‘we know the names’ in Epstein eight

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with former Jeffrey Epstein associate Christina Oxenberg about the discussions she had with Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, including talk of secret recordings involving some famous people.

3. Immigration, environment at stake at Supreme Court

FILE – Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

4. Mother pushing stroller fatally shot on NYC’s Upper East Side

New York NYPD Police car with sirens at day on street

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘I couldn’t believe it’: Stanley Cup delivered to wrong home

We’ve all gotten misdelivered mail before, but this was something very different.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 July 4 travel ramps up across country.

🔴 Tropical system brings flooding rain to Texas, Louisiana.

🔴 Sept. 11 victims’ families plan protest at first U.S. LIV tournament.

