June 4: Texas police face tough questions, parts of US could see summer blackouts

People walk along the lake near Chicago on a hot summer day

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Senator: Uvalde school police chief had no radio during shooting

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo

2. Family of Texas fugitive’s victims faces ‘unimaginable grief’

3. Queen Elizabeth II’s health in question after Jubilee service absence

4. Parts of US could see power blackouts in heat of summer

📱 [Trending] this morning

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RESEARCHERS PULL WATER FROM AIR

Researchers with the University of Texas at Austin have developed a material capable of pulling water from the air, which can then be used for farming or drinking.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Blue Origin is scheduled to launch a crew of six around 9 a.m.

🔴 American teenager Coco Gauff takes on Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the French Open Women’s Final.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

