☀ June 5: Facebook suspends Trump account for 2 years and what’s in the upcoming UFO report

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🏥 Republicans turn up heat on calls to question Fauci about emails
2️⃣📱 Facebook suspends Trump account for 2 years; ex-president calls it ‘an insult’
3️⃣ 🚢CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska as standoff continues
4️⃣👽 Upcoming UFO report: No evidence sightings were alien, but lacks definitive explanation to origin
📱 [Trending] this morning
This actor sculpted a new career on TikTok during the pandemic shutdown
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina Republican Party State Convention The former president will speak at 6 p.m. ET.
🔴 Belmont Stakes Race Traditionally, it’s the third and final horse race in the annual U.S. Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing alongside the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.
