☀ June 5: Facebook suspends Trump account for 2 years and what’s in the upcoming UFO report

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on May 11, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on May 11, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina Republican Party State Convention The former president will speak at 6 p.m. ET.

🔴 Belmont Stakes Race Traditionally, it’s the third and final horse race in the annual U.S. Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing alongside the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.