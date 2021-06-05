☀ June 5: Facebook suspends Trump account for 2 years and what’s in the upcoming UFO report

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on May 11, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🏥 Republicans turn up heat on calls to question Fauci about emails

2️⃣📱 Facebook suspends Trump account for 2 years; ex-president calls it ‘an insult’

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

3️⃣ 🚢CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska as standoff continues

4️⃣👽 Upcoming UFO report: No evidence sightings were alien, but lacks definitive explanation to origin

This actor sculpted a new career on TikTok during the pandemic shutdown

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump speaks at North Carolina Republican Party State Convention The former president will speak at 6 p.m. ET.

🔴 Belmont Stakes Race Traditionally, it’s the third and final horse race in the annual U.S. Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing alongside the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

