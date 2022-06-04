June 5: Grief, anxious moments, signs of hope and a sporting event with special resonance.

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Family of Texas fugitive’s victims face ‘unimaginable grief’
2. Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
3. Sources: McConnell, Whitmer, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s target list
4. Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim — preserving charity — to be honored
📱 [Trending] this morning
WITH SUPPORT OF A NATION AT WAR, UKRAINE AIMS FOR WORLD CUP BID
Ukraine footballers carry the banner for a nation under siege onto the pitch in Wales for a shot at the World Cup.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Celtics face the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the NBA Finals with Boston up 1-0.
🔴 The MTV Movie & TV Awards Golden Popcorn trophies are awarded. Vanessa Hudgens hosts.
🔴 The Men’s Finals of the French Open pit Rafael Nadal against Casper Rudd.
