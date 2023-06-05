June 5: Unresponsive pilot over DC leads to plane crash. Body recovered at Iowa collapse site.

Updated:

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the Reflecting Pool on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Monday June 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. No survivors from plane that crashed after flying through DC

2. Body recovered at Iowa collapse site; two people still missing

Three search and rescue workers and a dog approach the site of a building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, during a search, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Grace Kinnicutt/Quad City Times via AP)
In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

3. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for praising Kim Jong Un

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

4. 6 women found dead around Portland within 100 miles

According to law enforcement officials in Portland, all of the women are believed to have lived in Oregon or frequently have visited the state.

POLICE: WOMAN TRIES HAVING MAN FROM DATING SITE’S WIFE KILLED

Authorities in Tennessee arrested a woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of the man she met on the dating website Match.com.

FILE – A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated over six months last year will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and burned out and had better work-life balance. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

🔴 President Joe Biden is slated to host the Danish Prime Minister at the White House.

🔴 The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit the White House.

🔴 The French Open tennis tournament continues.

