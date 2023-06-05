June 5: Unresponsive pilot over DC leads to plane crash. Body recovered at Iowa collapse site.

Good morning! It’s Monday June 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. No survivors from plane that crashed after flying through DC
2. Body recovered at Iowa collapse site; two people still missing
3. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for praising Kim Jong Un
4. 6 women found dead around Portland within 100 miles
📱 [Trending] this morning
POLICE: WOMAN TRIES HAVING MAN FROM DATING SITE’S WIFE KILLED
Authorities in Tennessee arrested a woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of the man she met on the dating website Match.com.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is slated to host the Danish Prime Minister at the White House.
🔴 The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit the White House.
🔴 The French Open tennis tournament continues.
