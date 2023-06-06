June 6: New poll finds Americans are looking beyond Biden and Trump in ’24. Gas prices may tick back up after Saudi cuts.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Poll: Nearly 50% of Americans say they’d vote for a third-party candidate in 2024
2. FBI shows House committee Biden bribery allegation document
3. Higher gas prices possible as Saudi Arabia cuts oil supply.
4. Portland police urge caution amid serial killer fears
this morning
MILITARY WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS US HAS UFO RETRIEVAL PROGRAM
Grusch said he the government has been lying to the American public for decades.
What we're watching
🔴 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he’s running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
🔴 Leaders of the “Bucharest Nine” Eastern European nations will meet in Slovakia to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.
🔴 Parlamento del Pueblo Xinka, a Guatemalan Indigenous advocacy group, will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
