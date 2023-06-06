June 6: New poll finds Americans are looking beyond Biden and Trump in ’24. Gas prices may tick back up after Saudi cuts.

FILE – Prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. The California Assembly on Monday, March 27, 2023, approved a bill that would let the California Energy Commission decide whether to penalize oil companies for price gouging. The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has […]

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

FILE – Prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. The California Assembly on Monday, March 27, 2023, approved a bill that would let the California Energy Commission decide whether to penalize oil companies for price gouging. The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said he will sign it into law. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Portland, Oregon

Grusch said he the government has been lying to the American public for decades.

In an image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind.

🔴 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he’s running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

🔴 Leaders of the “Bucharest Nine” Eastern European nations will meet in Slovakia to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

🔴 Parlamento del Pueblo Xinka, a Guatemalan Indigenous advocacy group, will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

