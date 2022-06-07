June 7: More weekend violence sparks calls for action. Gas prices rocket toward $5/gallon average.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Calls for action amplify after weekend gun violence kills 17

A storefront window with bullet holes is seen at the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

2. Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

3. New turn in cyclist love triangle: Murder suspect spotted

Kaitlin Armstrong
Photos of Kaitlin Armstrong (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

4. Rent hikes hit mobile homes, one of last affordable options

Vast trailer park, mobile home court on sunny summer morning, aerial view.

Is tipping out of control? Americans divided on issue

The target used to be 15%, but now you’re considered a cheapskate by some if you “only” leave that.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 French, Portuguese prime ministers meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine situation.

🔴 Russian court considers another Navalny appeal.

🔴 Fireproof edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” auctioned as protest against censorship.

