June 7: More weekend violence sparks calls for action. Gas prices rocket toward $5/gallon average.

1️. Calls for action amplify after weekend gun violence kills 17
2. Gas prices hit new record of $4.86 per gallon
3. New turn in cyclist love triangle: Murder suspect spotted
4. Rent hikes hit mobile homes, one of last affordable options
Is tipping out of control? Americans divided on issue
The target used to be 15%, but now you’re considered a cheapskate by some if you “only” leave that.
🔴 French, Portuguese prime ministers meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine situation.
🔴 Russian court considers another Navalny appeal.
🔴 Fireproof edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” auctioned as protest against censorship.
