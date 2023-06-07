June 7: Pence, Christie launch presidential bids. Pope enters hospital for intestinal surgery.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential campaign
2. Pope Francis to have intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
3. 2 dead, 1 in custody in shooting outside Virginia graduation
4. Chris Christie launches presidential bid with swipes at Trump
📱 [Trending] this morning
POLL: TRUMP-BIDEN REMATCH MAKES HALF CONSIDER 3RD PARTY
Of those asked, a little more than 49% said they are somewhat or very likely to vote for a third party.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
🔴 The 22nd Tribeca Film Festival opens with a screening of “Kiss the Future,” a documentary about artists living in Sarajevo during the Balkans war of the 1990s.
🔴 The NBA Finals continues with Game 3, pitting the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat. The series is tied at 1-1.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.