June 8: NYC hands out N95 masks amid wildfire smoke. Trump notified he’s a target in documents case.

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. New York to offer 1 million N95 masks amid wildfire smoke
2. Trump notified he’s a target in classified documents case
3. Pence launches campaign, says Jan. 6 disqualifies Trump
4. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
📱 [Trending] this morning
BODY FOUND AMID MADELINE KINGSBURY INVESTIGATION
After an exhaustive search by police and volunteers, a body is found. There’s no word as to whether it’s Kingsbury yet, though.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House to discuss climate change and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
🔴 Forbes magazine will publish its Global 2000 annual ranking of the world’s largest public companies, as measured by revenues, profits, assets and market value.
🔴 European Union authorities will announce the region’s gross domestic product numbers for the first quarter of 2023.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.