June 8: Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify before Congress. San Francisco DA loses recall vote.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

An interactive mapping tool to help find or donate baby formula and breast milk. Photo courtesy of Marcela Young.

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. San Francisco district attorney loses recall election

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during a news conference on May 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Boudin announced an arrest made in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on June 7. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2. U.S. gas prices cents away from reaching $5 per gallon

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Gas prices over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a gas station on May 18, 2022 in Petaluma, California. Gas prices in California have surpassed $6.00 per gallon for the first time ever. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in California is at $6.05 and $6.29 in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

3. Uvalde, Buffalo mass shooting victims’ families to testify before Congress

21 crosses stand along the Main Street in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week’s elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4. ICE operation targets repeat offenders, violent criminals

Immigrant men are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. Most had come with their families through a nearby gap in the border wall in previous days to seek political asylum in the United States. Women and children were transported to processing facilities first. Border Patrol detention facilities in Yuma were overwhelmed with thousands of new arrivals, with many families trying to reach U.S. soil before the court-ordered re-implementation of the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy. The policy requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration court process. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Need to find baby formula? Use this map

One mom comes up with a way to help other moms find what they need.

An interactive mapping tool to help find or donate baby formula and breast milk. Photo courtesy of Marcela Young.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Activists in Rio mark Oceans Day with massive shoreside hug.

🔴 “We Build the Wall” trial ends in mistrial, deadlocked jury.

🔴 Grocery delivery services readjust after lockdown boom, skyrocketing gas.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022