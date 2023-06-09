June 9: Trump indicted on 7 counts in documents probe. Who’s at risk from wildfire smoke?

Good morning! It’s Friday June 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Prosecutors and Kohberger’s defense attorney want to see the order remain in place to ensure a fair trial and an impartial jury.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will conduct a spacewalk to install an upgraded solar array on the International Space Station.
🔴 The NBA Finals, pitting the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat, continues with Game 4 in Florida. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.
🔴 The World Beard and Moustache Championships, attended by more than 1,000 competitors and fans, opens in Burghausen, Germany.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.