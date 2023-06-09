June 9: Trump indicted on 7 counts in documents probe. Who’s at risk from wildfire smoke?

FILE — Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In a written submission Thursday, June 8, 2023, lawyers for Trump say a $5 million jury award for his sexual abuse and defamation of columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room, in 1996, should be slashed to less than $1 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday June 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE — A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump in connection with the discovery of dozens of classified documents at his Florida home after leaving the White House. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Workers finish tending a street lamp as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The haze from the wildfires is taking its toll on outdoor workers along the Eastern U.S. who carried on with their jobs even as dystopian orange skies forced the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Casey White (Courtesy: WHNT)

FILE – Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Friday Jan. 13, 2012. The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway is expected to be handed over to U.S. officials in Peru and flown to the United States on Thursday, June 8, 2023, roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Prosecutors and Kohberger’s defense attorney want to see the order remain in place to ensure a fair trial and an impartial jury.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will conduct a spacewalk to install an upgraded solar array on the International Space Station.

🔴 The NBA Finals, pitting the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat, continues with Game 4 in Florida. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

🔴 The World Beard and Moustache Championships, attended by more than 1,000 competitors and fans, opens in Burghausen, Germany.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.