☀ June 18: Phoenix shooting leaves multiple injured, border agents warn of dangerous heat

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

A roofer works on a new roof in a housing development while the sun beats down on him as the heat wave continues Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣ 🚨Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix

Ashin Tricarico, 19. Courtesy Peoria, Arizona police.

2️⃣🚑3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 10, 2021. Ting Shen/Pool via REUTERS

3️⃣☀️Border agents warn of dangerous heat as migrants continue crossing

4️⃣💉CDC warns of increased RSV transmission in the south

📱 [Trending] this morning

Man wakes up with $1.3 trillion in cryptocurrency, can’t withdraw it

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865). President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday

🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Brooklyn Nets (2) * The series is tied at 3-3 going into the last game, with Bucks recording a 104-89 victory on Thursday night * Khris Middleton scored a career playoff high with 38 points

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com