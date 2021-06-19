☀ June 18: Phoenix shooting leaves multiple injured, border agents warn of dangerous heat

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 19, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🚨Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix
2️⃣🚑3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
3️⃣☀️Border agents warn of dangerous heat as migrants continue crossing
4️⃣💉CDC warns of increased RSV transmission in the south
📱 [Trending] this morning
Man wakes up with $1.3 trillion in cryptocurrency, can’t withdraw it
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865). President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday that designates the day as a federal holiday
🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue NBA Playoffs Conference semifinals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Brooklyn Nets (2) * The series is tied at 3-3 going into the last game, with Bucks recording a 104-89 victory on Thursday night * Khris Middleton scored a career playoff high with 38 points
