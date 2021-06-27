☀ June 27: Report warned of damage before Florida building collapse, J&J to pay $263M in opioid settlement, Pacific Northwest swelters

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨2018 report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo building collapse
2️⃣⚖️J&J to pay $263M in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial
3️⃣☀️Pacific Northwest swelters in historic heat wave
4️⃣🚓Suspect arrested in New York sidewalk shooting that put 2 children in the crossfire
📱 [Trending] this morning
$50 billion mistakenly deposited into Louisiana family’s bank account
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Blinken continues trip to Germany, France, Italy, and Vatican City Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues trip to Germany, France, Italy, and Vatican City, with agenda for travel including attending the Second Berlin Conference on Libya, meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and meeting Libyan and other foreign leaders on the margins of the Conference in Berlin; meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and meeting OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann in Paris; co-chairing a Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, participating in a Syria Ministerial on the sidelines, and having bilateral meetings with Minister Di Maio and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome; meeting senior Holy See officials in Vatican City; and joining foreign ministers at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bari and Matera, Italy * Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker accompanies him
🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference finals continue NBA Playoffs Conference Finals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Atlanta Hawks (5) in the Eastern Conference * Bucks won the opener 116-113, led by 48 points from Trae Young
