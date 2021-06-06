☀ June 6: US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons, DOJ says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣⚖️US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons
2️⃣🖊️Justice Department says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records
3️⃣🚨Sheriff: Body found may be that of missing Georgia teacher
4️⃣🚓Suspected road rage shooter in custody thanks to quick thinking 11-year-old
📱 [Trending] this morning
Pride flags not to be flown on military bases, Pentagon says
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci visit vaccination clinic at in New York First Lady Dr Jill Biden and President’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci visit a vaccination clinic at in New York
🔴 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in ‘special exhibition’ bout Former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather takes on YouTube influencer Logan Paul in a ‘special exhibition’ bout * Rescheduled from February due to the COVID-19 pandemic
