☀ June 6: US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons, DOJ says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Weapons for sale hang on the wall at WEX Gunworks on March 24, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to “immediately pass” legislation to help curb gun violence in the county. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The California State flag flies outside City Hall, in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2017. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images.

FILE – In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci visit vaccination clinic at in New York First Lady Dr Jill Biden and President’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci visit a vaccination clinic at in New York

🔴 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in ‘special exhibition’ bout Former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather takes on YouTube influencer Logan Paul in a ‘special exhibition’ bout * Rescheduled from February due to the COVID-19 pandemic

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.