☀ June 6: US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons, DOJ says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Weapons for sale hang on the wall at WEX Gunworks on March 24, 2021 in Delray Beach, Florida. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to “immediately pass” legislation to help curb gun violence in the county. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, June 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣⚖️US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons

The California State flag flies outside City Hall, in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2017. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images.

2️⃣🖊️Justice Department says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE – In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

3️⃣🚨Sheriff: Body found may be that of missing Georgia teacher

4️⃣🚓Suspected road rage shooter in custody thanks to quick thinking 11-year-old

