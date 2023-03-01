March 1: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot loses re-election. Idaho suspect Kohberger’s search warrant unsealed.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Rupert Murdoch’s testimony in Dominion Voting System’s lawsuit against Fox News could change how media outlets do business.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Billboard presents its 2023 Women in Music awards, hosted by Quinta Brunson and honoring Becky G.
🔴 The Conservative Political Action Conference begins in Fort Washington, Maryland. Speakers include Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida).
🔴 Joni Mitchell will become the first Canadian to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.