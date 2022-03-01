March 1: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime. Snake Island defenders may be alive, imprisoned.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
The folk heroes of the Ukraine conflict appear to be alive, but imprisoned.
🔴 Staff at Russian news agency in Berlin quitting over Ukraine coverage.
🔴 Facebook, TikTok restricting Russian access to services over propaganda.
🔴 Nevada governor accosted by far right conspiracy theorist at Las Vegas restaurant.
