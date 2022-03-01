March 1: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime. Snake Island defenders may be alive, imprisoned.

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, The Russian navy’s amphibious assault ship Kaliningrad sails into the Sevastopol harbor in Crimea. The Russian navy has sent six amphibious assault ships into the Black Sea as part of a buildup of forces near Ukraine that stoked Western fears of an invasion. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime as conflict continues

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

2. Voters doubt Biden on all fronts, NewsNation poll shows

President Joe Biden listens after announcing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

3. ‘Every second counts’: Global reactions to UN climate report

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo, smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that emissions of planet-warming methane from oil, gas and coal production are significantly higher than governments claims. The countries with the highest emissions are China, Russia, the United States, Iran and India, the IEA said. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang, File)

4. Ukrainian citizens join troops to help fight Russian invasion

Russia’s control in Ukraine has spread from Crimea to Donbas, Berdyansk, and Chernobyl.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Ukrainian soldiers guarding Snake Island ‘alive and well’

The folk heroes of the Ukraine conflict appear to be alive, but imprisoned.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Staff at Russian news agency in Berlin quitting over Ukraine coverage.

🔴 Facebook, TikTok restricting Russian access to services over propaganda.

🔴 Nevada governor accosted by far right conspiracy theorist at Las Vegas restaurant.

