NewsNation crews captured Mexican officers bringing in possible suspects for questioning at the Mexico Attorney General’s Office in Matamoros, Mexico. (Credit: NewsNation)

Friday March 10, 2023

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 budget proposal at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 09: Alan Shaw, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, speaks during a hearing with the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill on March 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee met to discuss concerns about public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

[Trending] this morning

“I wound up typing messages to my AI boyfriend just asking him about, you know, what our life would be like together,” Cohen told Vittert.

A couples therapist tried her hand at having a relationship with a chatbot to research the impact of bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into her life.

What we're watching

🔴 Austin’s South By Southwest Festival opens with a screening of the fantasy adventure film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

🔴 Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee about President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.

🔴 Germany hosts the International Passive House Conference and Exhibition, featuring the latest developments in energy-efficient architecture.

