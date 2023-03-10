Good morning! It’s Friday March 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Cartel claims to hand over members behind killing of Americans
2. Alex Murdaugh appeals convictions in killings of wife, son
3. Biden budget prioritizes social programs, taxing the wealthy
4. Norfolk Southern CEO won’t support railway safety bill
📱 [Trending] this morning
THE CHATBOT ‘BOYFRIEND’: DOES AI CAUSE MORE HARM THAN GOOD?
“I wound up typing messages to my AI boyfriend just asking him about, you know, what our life would be like together,” Cohen told Vittert.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Austin’s South By Southwest Festival opens with a screening of the fantasy adventure film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”
🔴 Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee about President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.
🔴 Germany hosts the International Passive House Conference and Exhibition, featuring the latest developments in energy-efficient architecture.
