March 10: Ukraine, Russia expected to return to talks. Poll shows Americans support sanctions.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This image taken from video provided by the Mariupol City Council shows the aftermath of Mariupol Hospital after an attack, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday March 9, 2022. A Russian attack severely damaged the children’s hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.”

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces inspects a damaged military vehicle in the outskirts Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko).

FILE – A pumping unit sucks oil from the ground near Greensburg, Kan. on March 6, 2012. The International Energy Agency says all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA board made the decision Tuesday, march 1, 2022 at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

CHARLES EDWARD ENTENMANN, WHO HELPED TURN HIS FAMILY’S NEW YORK-BASED BAKERY INTO A NATIONAL BRAND, HAS DIED IN FLORIDA AT AGE 92.

The Entenmann’s float at the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Zelenskyy calls Putin nuclear threat a “bluff.”

🔴 Russians flee country as sanctions bite and Putin clamps down on dissent.

🔴 Cigarette butt evidence used to identify suspect in 27-year-old cold case.

