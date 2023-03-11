March 11: 311,000 jobs were added in February. 5 in Mexico were arrested in the kidnappings of 4 Americans.

Updated:

A worker passes a hiring sign at a construction site, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US adds a robust 311,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes

File – A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

2. 5 in Mexico arrested in kidnapping, deaths of Americans

Photo: Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office.

3. East Palestine businesses struggling after train derailment

Some of the railcars that derailed when a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed are in the process of being cleaned up in East Palestine, Ohio.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

4. Daylight saving time: Americans to adjust clocks Sunday

Clock. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

RABBI USES CHATGPT TO WRITE SERMON

There’s been talk about Chat GPT in schools, but now, artificial intelligence has made its way to weekly sermons.

This picture taken on Jan. 23, 2023, in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT, a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Li Qiang is expected to be named China’s new premier, replacing Li Keqiang, at the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

🔴 The world’s first 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1 GLHF, which stands for “Good Luck Have Fun,” is scheduled for launch.

🔴 Winners will be announced for the 43rd Golden Raspberries, also known as The Razzie Awards, “celebrating” the worst films and performances of the year.

[Your Morning]

