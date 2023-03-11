March 11: 311,000 jobs were added in February. 5 in Mexico were arrested in the kidnappings of 4 Americans.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US adds a robust 311,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
2. 5 in Mexico arrested in kidnapping, deaths of Americans
3. East Palestine businesses struggling after train derailment
4. Daylight saving time: Americans to adjust clocks Sunday
📱 [Trending] this morning
RABBI USES CHATGPT TO WRITE SERMON
There’s been talk about Chat GPT in schools, but now, artificial intelligence has made its way to weekly sermons.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Li Qiang is expected to be named China’s new premier, replacing Li Keqiang, at the National People’s Congress in Beijing.
🔴 The world’s first 3D-printed rocket, Terran 1 GLHF, which stands for “Good Luck Have Fun,” is scheduled for launch.
🔴 Winners will be announced for the 43rd Golden Raspberries, also known as The Razzie Awards, “celebrating” the worst films and performances of the year.
